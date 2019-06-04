Big Ten announces future bowl lineup

The Big Ten conference announced a new list of bowl games that will soon include a Big Ten team.
The conference will be in at least 11 bowl games starting in 2020.
That list of bowl games is as follows:
- Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual (Pasadena, Calif.)
- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami)
- Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
- Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)
- Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas)
- Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.)
- New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, N.Y.)
- Belk Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Cheez-It Bowl (Phoenix)
- Redbox Bowl (Santa Clara, Calif.)
- Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, Mich.)
The Big Ten explains further in a media release sent out Tuesday:
“The conference office announced six-year bowl extensions with the Citrus, Music City, Outback, Quick Lane and Redbox Bowls and six-year agreements with the Belk, Cheez-It and Las Vegas Bowls. The Big Ten’s current agreement with the Pinstripe Bowl, which runs through 2021, has also been extended through 2025. The Big Ten previously announced a 12-year extension to face a Pac-12 team in the Rose Bowl Game through the 2025 campaign and an agreement with the Orange Bowl to send a Big Ten team to face an ACC representative at least three times following the 2014-25 seasons.
Big Ten schools will also look to secure berths in the College Football Playoff, with semifinals rotating between the Rose, Orange, Goodyear Cotton (Arlington, Texas), PlayStation Fiesta (Glendale, Ariz.), Chick-fil-A Peach (Atlanta, Ga.), and Allstate Sugar (New Orleans, La.) Bowls.”
Penn State is coming off of a 9-4 season in 2018 finishing with a Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky.