Big Ten announces future bowl lineup

The Big Ten conference announced a new list of bowl games that will soon include a Big Ten team.

The conference will be in at least 11 bowl games starting in 2020.

That list of bowl games is as follows:

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual (Pasadena, Calif.)

Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami)

Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)

Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas)

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, N.Y.)

Belk Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Cheez-It Bowl (Phoenix)

Redbox Bowl (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, Mich.)

The Big Ten explains further in a media release sent out Tuesday:

“The conference office announced six-year bowl extensions with the Citrus, Music City, Outback, Quick Lane and Redbox Bowls and six-year agreements with the Belk, Cheez-It and Las Vegas Bowls. The Big Ten’s current agreement with the Pinstripe Bowl, which runs through 2021, has also been extended through 2025. The Big Ten previously announced a 12-year extension to face a Pac-12 team in the Rose Bowl Game through the 2025 campaign and an agreement with the Orange Bowl to send a Big Ten team to face an ACC representative at least three times following the 2014-25 seasons.

Big Ten schools will also look to secure berths in the College Football Playoff, with semifinals rotating between the Rose, Orange, Goodyear Cotton (Arlington, Texas), PlayStation Fiesta (Glendale, Ariz.), Chick-fil-A Peach (Atlanta, Ga.), and Allstate Sugar (New Orleans, La.) Bowls.”

Penn State is coming off of a 9-4 season in 2018 finishing with a Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky.