UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.
This is the eighth straight season the Nittany Lions have started Big Ten conference play on the road, something that Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he was frustrated about during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days.
Kickoff times and networks will be announced at a later date.
|Date
|Opponent
|September 2
|vs. West Virginia
|September 9
|vs. Delaware
|September 16
|at Illinois
|September 23
|vs. Iowa
|September 30
|at Northwestern
|BYE
|BYE
|October 14
|vs. UMass
|October 21
|at Ohio State
|October 28
|vs. Indiana
|November 4
|at Maryland
|November 11
|vs. Michigan
|November 18
|vs. Rutgers
|November 25
|at Michigan State