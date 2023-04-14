UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Festivities for the Penn State Football’s Blue-White Game got underway Friday evening as fans filled the tailgate lots and traveled to the Blue-White Boardwalk outside of the stadium.

There, fans could enjoy free rides, food vendors and carnival games. WTAJ’s Andrew Clay and Jordan Mansberger caught up with former Penn State and NFL player Aaron Maybin, who was in town to accept his 2023 Impact Award for his work off the field.

“There’s a lot of projects but the biggest one that we’ve embarked on over the past few years is the rec center,” said Maybin. “I was able to partner with another former NFL player Torrey Smith who played for the Baltimore Ravens as well as the San Francisco 49ers. And we opened up a rec center in west Baltimore where I grew up actually, right around the corner from the first school that I ever attended.”

The Game will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m. Fans will be able to enter Beaver Stadium starting at noon.

The Blue-White Boardwalk will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday and close at 7 p.m. It is located in the upper corner of the Bryce Jordan East Parking Lot (football lot 41) beside Beaver Stadium. Teams will arrive around 11:45 a.m. inside the boardwalk.

The Blue-White Apparel and Equipment Sale, which will include team-issued apparel and equipment, will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last at Pegula Ice Arena and is open to the public. A public skate session for families and tailgaters will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena. Passes cost $20, including skate rental. Those interested can enter through Gate C at the arena.