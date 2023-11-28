UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Chop Robinson, Abdul Carter, and Adisa Isaac earned first team all-Big Ten honors Tuesday when the conference released is defensive and special team awards.

The trio led a group of 16 Nittany Lions who earned either first, second, third team honors, or honorable mention.

The Nittany Lions also placed three on the second team, Kalen King, Alex Felkins and Daequan Hardy. Hardy was named a second team returner, and third team defensive back.

Dani Dennis-Sutton and Johnny Dixon earned third team honors.

You can see a full list of Big Ten All-Conference players and award winners here.