Central York QB Pribula signs with Penn State

The three-star quarterback is one of nine PA players to sign with James Franklin.

YORK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Central York quarterback Beau Pribula was one of two quarterbacks to sign Wednesday with Penn State.

The three-star recruit is one of nine players from PA, including four of the top-six players.

James Franklin is seemingly delivering on his long-standing commitment to recruit the best in-state prospects. Those nine from equal the amount of Pennsylvania recruits he signed in the past two classes.

📍 Central York, PA

🎒 Central York High School

🥇 First-Team All-State [6A] Sel (Jr&Sr)

🏈 67 Passing TDs/23 Rushing TDs (Jr+Sr)

🎯 2,676 Passing Yds/33 TDs (Sr)



📲 @beauprib pic.twitter.com/vozkPrZVIb — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 15, 2021

“It was way different than I anticipated,” said Pribula on Wednesday. “All the moments from my childhood, being such a big Penn State fan and everything. I’m signing this paper and am really going to be a Penn State football player. I think the childhood version of me would be lost of words. It would be unbelievable.”

Pribula is one of ten players who is set to enroll early at Penn State.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.