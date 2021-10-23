Clifford returns for No. 7 Penn State’s homecoming game against Illinois

FILE – Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Indiana in the first half of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, file photo. The key matchup in fourth-ranked Penn State’s showdown with No. 3 Iowa pits the Nittany Lions’ passing combo of Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson against a defense that leads the nation with 12 interceptions.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Coming off a bye week, Penn State is looking to secure a victory in their homecoming game against the Fighting Illini of Illinois. At halftime, Penn State leads Illinois 10-7.

Currently, through the first half, redshirt Senior QB Sean Clifford has completed only four passes out of only nine attempts, after getting hurt and knocked out of the Iowa game two weeks ago. Sophomore wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was on the receiving end of Clifford’s first touchdown pass and also took it 42 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Penn State has struggled to move the ball on the ground with only 37 total rushing yards so far.

Defensively for the Nittany Lions, they have an interception and two sacks. Sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs jumped the route and intercepted Illinois Sophomore QB Artur Sitkowski. In the first two minutes of the second quarter, Sitkowski was sacked by Junior linebacker Brandon Smith and lost the ball.

Illinois has (TDS) with their first one coming from a one-yard rush from Sophomore running back Chase Brown. Brown has a total of 134 yards rushing on 17 attempts, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

Penn State is set to receive the ball to start the second half.