Coveted in-state wide receiver chooses Ohio State over Penn State

He might be considered the top wide receiver in the country and he has made his college decision.

Southern Columbia wide receiver Julian Fleming announced he is committing to Ohio State.

Fleming will graduate in 2020.

According to 247 Sports, Fleming also had offers by Penn State, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, UConn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

247 Sports also ranks Fleming as the top wide receiver in the country and the top player in Pennsylvania.