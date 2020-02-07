Details released about annual Penn State Spring Game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s annual Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 18. The game will start at 1:30 pm.

The game will air live on FS1 and will stream on the FOX Sports app.

Admission is free to the game. 2019 season ticket and parking holders should have received a parking pass for the 2020 Spring Game. Those who are not season ticket or parking holders will be charged $20 for parking.

Starting on March 2, parking can be paid in advance by visiting the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. In-person purchases can be made until 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Parking on Blue-White Game day is cash only.

Over the last 11 years, Penn State has drawn at least 50,000 people to the Spring Game, including 70,000 in four of the last six years. Last season over 61,000 people came to the Spring Game.