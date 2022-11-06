BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — After being blown out at Michigan, Penn State’s defense put on a clinic on the road at Indiana, winning 45-14.

Despite what the final score last week against Ohio State, that was a great outing for this defense and the unit carried that momentum on the road.

The Nittany Lions recorded six sacks, tying a season high, and their three interceptions is the most this season. They also had 16 tackles for loss, the most for a Penn State teams since they began recording that stat.

“Being relentless in our pass rush as far as last week went, we felt as a defensive line that we weren’t where we wanted to be and felt like we didn’t affect the quarterback enough and that was kind of a big goal this week,” said Nick Tarburton, a senior defensive end. “Really just kind of focusing on that and doing everything we could to affect the quarterback.”

Penn State held Indiana to just 196 total yards of offense, the fewest allowed this season. The Nittany Lions have held an opponent to 17 or fewer points in six of the nine games this season.

No. 15 Penn State hosts Maryland next Saturday at 3:30