Dotson making splashes ahead of Michigan game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Senior receiver Jahan Dotson is either leading the Big Ten, or in the top two or three in most receiving categories.

All that has built quite some hype, even if it is only in his team’s locker room.

“Jahan for Heisman,” said John Lovett, a senior running back.

Those three words say a lot about how Penn State feels about their top wide receiver. Dotson is coming off a record-setting performance against Maryland, 242 receiving yards.

But, picking on the Terrapins is a little different than picking on the Wolverines. By most metrics, Michigan has been one of the best pass defenses in the Big Ten.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has said the Wolverines’ top corner Daxton Hill is a has first round protentional. But, Michigan hasn’t faced many great passing attacks, and certainly no receiver like Dotson.

“He’s [Dotson] probably one of the best receivers if not the best receiver in college football, so when I go against him [in practice,] I just try to mind my Ps and Qs and make sure I’m very disciplined with my eyes and just try to use the right techniques,” said Daequan Hardy, a redshirt sophomore corner back.

“I mean, I said it early, I was the first one I’d like to say, but he’s what I think is the best receiver in the country right now,” said Sean Clifford, a redshirt senior quarterback. “He’s proving it day and day out, game in game out, and putting up numbers, making big plays, and he’s a great teammate too.”

The last 100-yard game Michigan allowed to a receiver was during the Nebraska game on October 9. The Wolverine’s 32-29 win over the Cornhuskers was also the last time Michigan allowed a quarterback to throw for more than 200 yards.

The Nittany Lions host the Wolverines on Saturday, November 13 at noon at Beaver Stadium.

