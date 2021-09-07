Family’s unique Penn State football tradition returns

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s football season has officially kicked off with a win over Wisconsin. For the Kulka family, the return of the season means the return of a unique tradition.

Cole (9), Connor (11), and McKenna (13) Kulka have been hanging homemade plaques with the season’s schedule on their backyard fence for as long as they can remember.

After each win, they run outside and flip the opposing teams name upside down and adjust their chalkboard season record.

The tradition continues on the Park Ave fence. The season schedule is put up by the kids on the fence. Penn State wins they flip them. 1-0 #WeAre #pennstatefootball pic.twitter.com/i3ifaOdqO6 — Todd Kulka (@AcademicsTKPSF) September 5, 2021

“Some of us paint each sign, some of us take turns flipping it over and screwing it in, drilling it,” said McKenna. “People drive past and during game days even stop to take pictures.”

Even Coach James Franklin has been said to enjoy the tradition.

So, which sign does McKenna want to flip most of all?

“Auburn and Ohio State!”