UNIVERSITY PARK (Nittany Nation) — Despite not being named Penn State’s starting place kicker ahead of the season opener, Alex Felkins has made the most of his opportunity, firmly grasping the starting job through four games.

Felkins, who was called upon to kick in the second half of the season opening win over West Virginia, has converted 5 of 7 field goals this season and is perfect, 18-18 on extra point attempts.

The Columbia transfer said following the road win at Illinois that he came to Penn State hoping to play and that he felt his experience kicking for three seasons was an advantage.

This week, Felkins was asked a follow up to that. ‘What’s it like kicking in Beaver Stadium in front of 100,000 people?’ The senior said, ‘it’s not Columbia any more.’

“The thing about kicking in front of that many people is that when you go out there, and especially if everyone’s dressed in white like there were for West Virginia for this game, like it’s almost like just a white painting on the wall. It’s just like a giant mass of people,” he said. “

Running out of the tunnel, every game, is kind of my brief little moment to be like, have that wow moment with my eyes wide open. But as soon as we get on the sideline, the game starts. I’ve just got to walk in and do my job.”

Felkins played three seasons for Columbia and converted 36 of 54 career attempts before arriving in State College. He replaced week one starter, sophomore, Sander Sahaydak who missed his two field goal attempts against WVU.