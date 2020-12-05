Final: Penn State dominates Rutgers for second win

The Penn State football team hopes to pick up its second win of the season against Rutgers Saturday. The game kicks off at Noon televised on Fox Sports 1.

You can follow along live for updates below:

First Quarter

Penn State would move the ball well on its first drive. The Lions would pick up four first downs before Will Levis would convert on a Quarterback run on 4th and 1 on the Rutgers 30-yard line.

On the next play, running back Keyvone Lee would slip on the turf. Lee would lay on the turf and not get up. Lee would then leave the game.

The first drive would eventually stall. Penn State faced a 4th and 13 from the Rutgers 31. Instead of kicking a long field goal, Penn State completed a pass to Jahan Dotson who was stopped short of the first down. Keep in mind, the weather is a factor in New Jersey. It is windy and wet – which could be the reason Penn State did not kick a long field goal.

Rutgers would take over on downs. Penn State’s first drive lasted 17 plays and took 6:33 off the clock.

The Penn State defense would stuff Rutgers on the following possession. Rutgers attempted a 4th-and-1 play on its own 45-yard line. Quarterback Johnny Langon was stuffed on a designed QB run. Penn State takes over on the Penn State 45-yard line.

Running back Keyvone Lee would return to the game putting to bed any significant injury worries.

Penn State would then get on the board first. Sean Clifford would throw a strike to Parker Washington for a 29-yards touchdown. Penn State leads 7-0.

On the ensuing Rutgers drive, defensive back Daequan Hardy would pick up a sack on the cornerback blitz. The Scarlet Knights would punt and Penn State takes over on its 14-yard line with 1:25 left in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Penn State’s following drive would be a successful one. Penn State would pick up five first downs before Jake Pinegar would come on and hit a 30-yard field goal.

Penn State leads 10-0.

After forcing another Rutgers turnover on downs, Penn State turned its next drive into a tone-setter. The Nittany Lions took over on the Rutgers 45-yard line and took 7 plays to score.

Devyn Ford would cap the drive with a 7-yard touchdown. So far, Penn State has 140 rush yards – compared to Rutgers’ 38 TOTAL yards. Penn State now leads 17-0.

Rutgers would have a three-and-out on their next possession. Penn State’s defense has been dominant today. Penn State takes over on its own 40 yard line.

Then, Penn State would have its first taste of trouble. First play of the next drive, Ford would fumble the ball and Rutgers would recover on the Penn State 36-yard line.

Rutgers would end up losing field position on the next offensive possession and not be able to turn the turnover into points. Penn State’s defense stays dominant. Nittany Lions still lead 17-0.

Penn State would punt the ball for the first time with 1:17 left in the second quarter.

Penn State would go into the break up 17-0. The Nittany Lions have 229 tota. yards compared to Rutgers’ 43.

Third Quarter

Penn State would start the third quarter by forcing a turnover. On the second offensive play for Rutgers, Jesse Luketa would recover a fumble by quarterback Noah Vedral. Penn State would take over on the Rutgers 39-yard line.

This would lead to a field goal by Penn State. Jordan Stout would hit a 47-yard field goal. Penn State now leads 20-0.

Later in the third quarter, Sean Clifford would be picked off. His pass was tipped by wide receiver Isaac Lutz. Rutgers defensive back Christian Izien would pick off the pass on the deflection.

Rutgers would then try to turn the turnover into its first points. The Scarlet Knights would have a 4th and goal from the Penn State 3. Noah Vedral would scramble out of the pocket and throw a dangerous floating pass back inside toward the middle of the end zone. Bo Melton would come up with the touchdown catch in front of two Penn State defenders. Rutgers gets on the board.

Penn State leads 20-7.

Will Levis would come in at quarterback for the Nittany Lions on the next series. The drive would result in a three-and-out. Rutgers would take over on its own 35-yard line.

The Penn State defense would hold again with another three-and-out. Sean Clifford would return at quarterback for the Nittany Lions.

We go to the fourth quarter with Penn State up 20-7.

Fourth Quarter

Penn State’s first drive of the fourth quarter was stopped in its tracks. Penn State faced a 4th-and-3 attempt. The quarterback draw would be stopped for no gain. Rutgers takes over down 13 with about 13 minutes left.

Again, Penn State would force a Rutgers punt, but the Knights would pin the ball down at the Penn State 2-yard line.

Penn State would put together a long drive and take the ball down the field. Keyvone Lee had a 31-yard run aided by a horse collar tackle penalty. The run game would lead the way all the way down to the Rutgers 9-yard line.

Penn State would settle for a field goal. Jake Pinegar would hit the 27-yard field goal and Penn State leads 23-7 with 7:27 remaining.

Penn State would get the ball back after another stop with five minutes left. The Lions would start to run down the clock. Penn State would punt with 2 minutes left in the game up 23-7.

The clock would run out and Penn State’s defense shines. The Nittany Lions move to 2-5 on the season with a 23-7 win over Rutgers.

Penn State outgained Rutgers 381-205 and Penn State outrushed Rutgers 248-83.