Five Nittany Lions earn Inside Lacrosse All-American honors

Nittany Nation

by: Peter Terpstra

According to a Penn State media release, five Penn State men’s lacrosse players collected All-American honors Monday.

Big Ten player of the year Grand Ament earned first team All-American honors on the attack handed out by Inside Lacrosse.

Senior Chris Sabia and junior Mac O’Keefe landed on the second team. Senior Nick Spillane earned third-team honors and junior face-off specialist Gerard Arceri earned Honorable Mention honors.

No. 1 overall seed Penn State will next play Loyola Maryland on Sunday, May 19, in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

