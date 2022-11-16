If you’re not innately tuned into the XFL draft, are you really a football fan? The third rendition of the league kicked off Tuesday when teams selected their quarterbacks.

The three day draft is a snake style draft for the league’s 8 teams. Wednesday, five Nittany Lions got their names called to join teams.

Ellis Brooks (LB) – Houston Roughnecks

John Lovett (RB) Vegas Vipers

Saeed Blacknall (WR) Vegas Vipers

Michal Menet (OL) Seattle Sea Dragons

Steven Gonzalez (OL) St. Louis Battlehawks

Day one of the draft, which was Tuesday focused on quarterbacks while day two saw rounds targeted to specific positions. The third and final day Thursday will select specialists than end with an 11-round open selection.

The XFL was first founded in 2001 by Vince McMahon and the WWF but only lasted one season after fans deemed it “gimmicky.” The league relaunched in 2020 only to be canceled midseason by the COVID pandemic. After filing for bankruptcy, Vince McMahon sold the league that summer to a group that included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. The new season begins in February 2023.