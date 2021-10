Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) celebrates his first quarter touchdown pass with Theo Johnson (84) against Villanova during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Indiana at 4. Penn State

TIME: 7:30

TV: ABC

Radio: Affiliate List

Pre Game: Nittany Nation Gameday, 11:30 a.m. on WTAJ, or check your local listings

Penn State football hosts Indiana seeking revenge for 2020’s upset loss in Bloomington. Penn State finishes it’s four-game homestand Saturday night. The Nittany Lions are off to a perfect 4-0 start, and rank fourth this week in the AP Poll.