UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – If you have $10,000 on hand you too can join Penn State’s new Beaver Stadium Tunnel Club for the 2023 season.

The annual membership includes an open bar, complimentary food and snacks, private restrooms, an exclusive, password-protected Wi-Fi network, behind-the-scenes views of the team taking the field, special access to each home football game weekend, and four passes per event.

The Tunnel Club will be located in the south tunnel and will feature two members-only spaces to provide “a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Courtesy: Penn State Athletics

Members of the Tunnel Club will also have access to five additional dates per year that include:

Football away game weekends

Select Penn State Athletics home games

Graduation weekends

ArtsFest

Other university and special events

The annual membership does not count towards any ticket or parking purchase and is non-charitable.

For more information and to express interest in joining, visit the Go PSU Sports website.

Penn State opens the season at home against West Virginia on Sep. 2 at 7:30 p.m.