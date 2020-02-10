Former Penn State Quarterback Matt McGloin shines in XFL debut

New York Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin (14) points out before making a pass during an XFL football game against the Tampa Bay Vipers, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Guardians won 23-3. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin made his XFL debut today and did not disappoint. The former Nittany Lion walk-on completed 15 of 29 passes for 182 yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown in a New York Guardians win over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

His journey to the XFL went many different directions. From competing with Rob Bolden for playing time to becoming a full-time starter under Bill O’Brien, from an undrafted free agent for the Oakland Raiders to appearing in 13 games, including six starts, throwing 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. McGloin has experienced both triumph and failure.

Today was a triumph. McGloin spent the 2019 football season apart of Penn State’s radio broadcast before receiving the opportunity to play in the XFL. This was McGloin’s first appearance in a regular-season professional game since 2017.