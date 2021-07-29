Franklin says offense is key to 2021 success

INDIANAPOLIS (WTAJ) – Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin and three seniors, Tariq Castro-Fields, Jahan Dotson, and PJ Mustipher, traveled to Lucas Oil Stadium for Big Ten Football Media Day.

The offense was a key for Franklin, as he enters his eighth season at Penn State. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is the third OC in three years for the Nittany Lions.

Franklin expects the Nittany Lions’ style of play to be similar to years past under Yurcich.

“I don’t think you’ll see things a whole lot different than who Penn State has been, really kind of over our entire time at Penn State, especially the times we were back in this facility and won the Big Ten Championship,” said Franklin. “A similar style.”

Last season’s offense struggled early, before taking off toward the end of the season. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford had an odd year– statistically, he stayed the same, but he didn’t exceed expectations either and was benched at one point. But, Franklin is confident in his senior leader.

“Two years ago, he won 11 games, won the Cotton Bowl and had a lot of success,” said Franklin. “As an entire organization, we had a lot of challenges last year and that was an opportunity for all of us to learn and evolve, and I know Sean has as well, and I look forward to watching him play this year.”

Franklin hopes to bring the Nittany Lions back to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship, but to do so the team must navigate a challenging schedule. Week 1 starts on the road at Wisconsin, a game Franklin called “good for college football.” The Nittany Lions also host Auburn in Week 3.