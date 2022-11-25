Michigan State at 11. Penn State

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, November 26

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park

TV: FS1

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Three Things To Watch…

Penn State fans need to be glued to the college football scoreboard Saturday, because truthfully what happens outside Beaver Stadium is about as important as what happens inside. The Nittany Lions are still hopeful for a New Year’s Six Bowl, and while the analytics like their chances by way of two Big Ten schools making the College Football Playoffs, the analysts aren’t as high on both Michigan and Ohio State making the final four. The best bet for that to happen may still be TCU or USC losing late. While the Horned Frogs face Iowa State Saturday, a game it feels comfortable in, the Trojans face Notre Dame in a battle of top-25 teams. Both will play in conference championships in matchups that will be anything but slam dunks next week. In the event that TCU and USC keep a Big Ten team out, Penn State’s best bet is to sneak into the Orange Bowl, or possibly Cotton Bowl, but a shakeup in the SEC would need to happen first. Penn State fans know that Saturday you are not Alabama, LSU, or a Tennessee fan.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have already made history by becoming the first freshman duo in Big Ten history to eclipse the 700-yard mark. Nick Singleton sits at 863 yards and is on track to be Penn State’s first 1,000 yard rusher since Miles Sanders. That mark could come Saturday. Michigan State has allowed a 100-yard rusher to every Big Ten team this season and was gashed last week for 257 yards by an Indiana rushing attack that is ranked 13th in the conference.

Parker Washington was ruled out for the season with an undisclosed injury. His absence stinks, but it won’t wreck the Penn State offense. The Nittany Lions have an array of you wide outs waiting for their breakout opportunity. Against a very bad Michigan State defense, Trey Wallace, Omari Evans and Liam Clifford could stand to see a larger roles. Wallace is already third among Penn State’s receivers in yards and receptions and was the third receiver in Penn State’s three-receiver sets at Rutgers.