ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s sudden retirement on Tuesday took the college football world by storm.

Just shortly after his retirement, ESPN’s Pete Thamel is linking Penn State head coach James Franklin to the opening.

Thamel is projecting Franklin, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman on the Tide’s targeted list.

He is also reporting that Franklin’s buyout sits at $6 million.