(WHTM) – Former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is set to visit with the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

NFL Network is also reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders have a visit with Joey Porter Jr. before the NFL Draft on April 27. The Ravens are currently set to pick 22nd overall in the draft while the Raiders have the seventh pick.

During Porter Jr’s four years at Penn State, he totaled 113 tackles, 86 of those being solo, and 1 interception.

Opposing quarterbacks didn’t test Porter Jr. often in 2022, but when they did he would show why he’s a top cornerback in the draft class, ranking third in the Big 10 in passes defended with 11.

Porter Jr. was invited to the NFL Combine where he ran a 4.46 second 40 yard dash, a 35” vertical jump, and a 10’9” broad jump.

“He can’t change direction well but he’s strong and physical, so you put him in press and let him play in the receiver’s pocket all game,” said an AFC team’s area scout to NFL Network.

Scouts got a better look at Porter Jr. during Penn State’s Pro Day where he had a 37.50” vertical jump and a 10’11” broad jump.

Joey Porter Jr. currently ranks as the third-best cornerback in the draft according to ESPN.