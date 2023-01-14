IOWA CITY, IA. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions lost 108-67 to no. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.

The 41-point loss is the second-worst loss under head coach Carolyn Kieger. The worst loss in Kieger’s time came in February 2020 at then-no. 19 Iowa, when the Lady Lions lost by 43.

Penn State’s Makenna Marisa was held to just five points. Penn State freshman guard Shay Ciezki lead the Nittany Lions with 20 points, one shy of her career-high.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark had 27 points and 10 rebounds. She leads the Big Ten in scoring, and is fifth in the nation.

The Hawkeyes dominated all categories. Iowa outscored Penn State 31-12 in points off turnovers, 50-24 in points in the paint, 15-6 in second chance points, 24-3 in fast break points, and 44-22 in points off the bench.

Penn State has now lost three of their last fourth games. Up next, the Lady Lions look to avenge a December double-overtime loss to Minnesota. The Gophers come to the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00 p.m.