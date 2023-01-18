UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — With 6:48 to play Penn State women’s basketball clung to a 55-54 lead over Minnesota, only to see the Golden Gophers go on a 10-0 run to hand the Lady Lions a third-consecutive loss, 75-67.

“We’re individuals right now and we got to play more as a team,” said senior guard Makenna Marisa.”

Penn State trailed 33-26 at halftime but used a season high 27 turnovers to claw back into it. The Lady Lions led by as many as five (46-41) in the third quarter before hitting a wall in the fourth. The team connected on just 6 of 16 fourth quarter shots, which included a nearly six minute bucket drought, helping spark Minnesota’s late run.

Penn State, now 11-8, had tied 2022’s win total earlier in the month, but have hit a mid-January rut, dropping games at Nebraska and Iowa before Wednesday night’s loss at home.

“Maybe it is a locker room thing, and that’s just something we got to talk about,” said Marisa. “We just got to figure out how to get that mentality back of of being competitive and being killers.”

Minnesota, who’s only other Big Ten win came against Penn State in December, was led by Alanna Micheaux’s 31 points, and 14 rebounds. Makenna Marisa led Penn State with 25, Leilani Kapinus had 8. Kapinus added 10 rebounds and six steals in the loss.

The Lady Lions return to action Sunday, hosting Wisconsin.