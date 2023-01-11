UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk combined for 48 points in Penn State’s 85-66 win over Indiana on Wednesday.
Lundy, who scored his 1,000th career point, finished with 25 points. Funk had 23. Each finished the night with seven threes.
The Nittany Lions hit 18 threes, which tied a program record.
Penn State took the lead with 9:15 left in the first half and never trailed. They lead 37-26 at the half and only had one turnover in the second half. Penn State also held Indiana 14 points under their season average.
The Nittany Lions are now 12-5. Up next, Penn State travels to Madison, to take on #18 Wisconsin at 8:30 on Tuesday.