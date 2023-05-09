CHICAGO (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball’s Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy were invited to the NBA combine in May. It’s the first time two Nittany Lions have been invited to the NBA scouting showcase in a single season.

Pickett and Lundy are two of Penn State’s most productive players all-time. Pickett, with 2,207 career points is the only Division I player since at least 1985 to accumulate more than 2,000 career points, 700 career rebounds and 800 career assists. This year he was Penn State’s first all-American in nearly 80-years.

Lundy leaves his mark on Happy Valley as one of Penn State’s elite three point shooters. His 229 made threes is sixth all-time in program history. His 1,283 points ranks 20th in Penn State history.

All-Time, only three Nittany Lions have been invited to the combine, most recently Lamar Stevens was invited in 2020, Tony Carr in 2018 and Jarrett Stephens in 2001. No player has been drafted since Carr in 2018.