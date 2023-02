UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second year in a row Penn State guard Makenna Marisa was named to the All Big Ten First Team. Marisa leads the Nittany Lions averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists per game this season.

For her career Marisa has scored 1,747 points, which is tenth in program history.

Also receiving recognition was Leilani Kapinus, who was named to the All Defensive Team as well as Anna Camden who was named Penn State’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.