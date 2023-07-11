UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Change around Penn State basketball in recent years has been about as frequent as the sun rise, however dawn this time revealed the Mike Rhoades era. He was hired just over 100 days ago in March and the Pennsylvania native says he’s happier now than the day he took the job.

“I didn’t come back here because it’s my home state,” Rhoades said. “I came back here because I want to win and I want to win in the Big Ten. I want to win at a cool university like Penn State.”

The main priority for the former VCU coach was assembling his squad. It’s mostly a transfer laden team that reached from Iceland to Miami. Kanye Clary and Jameel Brown are the only scholarship athletes who stayed after the departure of Micah Shrewsberry.

While most of Penn State’s roster has never played a minute together, it’s clear that past relationships with Coach Rhoades played a big role in many of their decisions to transfer and even stay.

“It was honestly an easy decision for me,” said Clary. “Coach Rhoades recruited me in high school. We had a little bit of a prior relationship. My parents and we had a great talk and I felt like I could fit in his offense.”

A lot of players from Rhoades roster at VCU last season followed him to Happy Valley. That includes A-10 Player Of The Year Ace Baldwin who knew he would follow Rhoades once he accepted the job at Penn State.

“He’s not just all about basketball. I would look at him like a like a father figure,” said Baldwin. “Since my dad passed, he always been there with me and coach is very loyal, and I’m also big on that and I trust coach.”

All 15 players from the new look Nittany Lions roster are on campus so Rhoades debuted the new look squad and the first impressions are that it’s big and athletic.