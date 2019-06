Penn State’s Myles Dread made it through the ups and downs of a freshman season for the Nittany Lion basketball team.

Dread started 28 of 32 games for Penn State. He averaged 8.3 points per game and led the team in three-pointers with 67.

He experienced a full season as a starter as a freshman. Now he hopes to use that to build on a strong sophomore campaign. Watch the video above for more.