After posting their fourth four-score win of the season at Indiana last week, Penn state returns home to host Maryland, a sneaky good offense eager to spoil the Nittany Lions quest for the New Years Six Bowl. Join Anderley Penwell and Andrew Clay as they preview the matchup. This week’s one-on-one guest is Alex Flum from DC News Now.

Nittany Nation Gameday airs weekly across Pennsylvania, New York and in the grater Washington DC area on these great stations, WFXP in Erie, WHTM in Harrisburg, WPHL in Philadelphia, WYOU in Wilkes Barre and DC News Now in Washington and WTAJ in Altoona. Check your local listings.