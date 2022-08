Back for another season, Nittany Nation Gameday reaches seven million homes in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

The weekly show is hosted by Andrew Clay & Anderley Penwell.

In this season’s first episode, it’s a season preview as Nittany Nation gets you set for the season kickoff Thursday at Purdue.

