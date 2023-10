Penn State defeats UMass 63-0 for their second shutout win of the season. The Nittany Lions dominated all three phases with the offense moving the ball, the defense recording seven sacks, and the special teams scoring on two punt returns.

Ryan Risky is joined by Neil Rudel, Mark Brennan, and former Nittany Lion wide receiver Joe Nastasi to discuss how each phase got the job done as well as previewing Penn State’s goliath of a matchup against Ohio State.