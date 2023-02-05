BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall.

125 Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; 4:48) 0-5 133 #29 Henry Porter IND dec. Baylor Shunk PSU, 9-7 (sv) 0-8 141 #5 Beau Barlett PSU pinned Cayden Rooks IND, WBF (0:12) 6-8 149 #13 Shayne Van Ness PSU maj. dec. #30 Graham Rooks IND, 17-5 10-8 157 #9 Levi Haines PSU dec. Derek Gilcher IND, 8-2 13-8 165 #8 Alex Facundo PSU maj. dec. Robert Major IND, 20-9 17-8 174 #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #15 D.J. Washington IND, 11-3 21-8 184 Donovan Ball PSU dec. Clayton Fielden IND, 10-3 24-8 197 #4 Max Dean PSU pinned Drayton Harris IND, WBF (1:29) 30-8 285 #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall #28 Jacob Bullock IND, 16-0 (TF; 3:59) 35-8

Up next, the Lions stay on the road for their third-straight meet, when they take on Rutgers on Friday, February 10 at 7:00.