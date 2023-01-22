UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Michigan State 34-6 at a sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the year, with a 10-0 record. In the victory over Michigan State, Penn State had 28 takedowns.

The victory comes just two days after Penn State beat Michigan in front of a sold-out crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center. Sunday’s sell-out is the 64th-straight.

Up next, the Nittany Lions welcome no. 2 Iowa to the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday at 8:30.