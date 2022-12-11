UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. Penn State wrestling beat Oregon State 31-3 in front of a sold out Rec Hall on Sunday.

The undefeated Nittany Lions won nine of ten bouts in front of more than 6,500 fans.

125#12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0 0-3
133#1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Gabe Wisenhunt ORST, 17-8 4-3
141#9 Beau Barlett PSU dec. #24 Cleveland Belton ORST, 5-3      7-3
149#17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Noah Tolantino ORST, 6-1 10-3
157#30 Terrell Barraclough PSU dec. Isaiah Crosby ORST, 8-4 13-3
165#15 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #24 Matthew Olguin ORST, 3-2  16-3
174#1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #28 Aaron Olmos ORST, 14-320-3
184Donovon Ball PSU dec. Jackson McKinney ORST, 3-1 23-3
197#5 Max Dean PSU dec. #11 Tanner Harvey ORST, 6-326-3
285#1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall J.J. Dixon ORST, 18-2 (TF; 6:08) 31-3
Extra Match: 157Graham Gambrall ORST dec. Aurelius Dunbar PSU