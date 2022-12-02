UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 6 Penn State welcomed No. 17 Ohio State to Pegula Ice Arena Friday night and defeated the Buckeyes 2-1.

Penn State got on the board late in the first period on a power play goal from Connor MacEachern and that was the score until the 3:58 mark of the second period when Ohio State scored the equalizer on a goal from Cole McWard.

The third period was neck and neck and stayed scoreless until 5:31 remaining in the game when Jimmy Dowd scored the eventual game winning goal.

Liam Souliere was outstanding in net for Penn State, stopping 35 of 36 shots as the Nittany Lions improve to 14-3 on the season.