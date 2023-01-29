ANN ARBOR, MI (WTAJ) — No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey fell 5-4 to no. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sunday. The Wolverines swept the Nittany Lions.

Penn State scored two goals in the opening moments of the first period. Tyler Gratton opened up the scoring 38 seconds into the game, and Xander Lamppa added another just six seconds later. It is the fastest back-to-back goals in program history.

The Nittany Lions lead 3-0 in the second period before the Wolverines mounted their comeback. At the beginning of the third, Penn State only lead 3-2.

Ture Linden added another goal for Penn State in the third, but Michigan scored three unanswered to tie, then take the lead.

Luke Hughes scored four goals for Michigan, including the game-winner.

The Nittany Lions are now 18-9-1 on the season. Up next, they travel to Ohio State for a game on Friday, February 3 at 7:00 p.m.