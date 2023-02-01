UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJT) — A season ago Drew Allar was the shinny object in James Franklin’s recruiting class, but in 2023 it all about the guys who will be protecting the young quarterback, a group that drew deeper Wednesday with the singing of Maryland native Chimdy Onoh.

The 6-foot-5-inch offensive linemen is the fourth four-star offensive line commit for Penn State in this class, joining J’ven Williamsn, Alex Birchmeirer and Anthony Donkoh.

Williams and Birchmeirer grade out as the top two players in the class, according to 247 sports, and their addition bolsters an offensive line that’s already set up to succeed in 2023.

Penn State returns Olu Fashanu, a projected first round pick, Landon Tengwall, Hunter Nourzad, and Drew Shelton, Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace, all players who started at times in 2022.

This season, Penn State added 23 players, plus four transfers. 247 Sports ranks it as the 14th best in college football.