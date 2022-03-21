UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — For the first time since transferring away from Penn State in the 80’s, Danny Rocco comes home, joining coach James Franklin’s coaching staff.

Franklin announced Rocco’s addition as a defensive analyst Monday during a press conference ahead of the team’s first spring practice.

The Huntingdon native played linebacker for Joe Paterno for two seasons (1979-1980) at Penn State before transferring to Wake Forest where he’d finish his playing career.

As a coach, Rocco was hired by Liberty to serve as head coach in 2005. He left in 2011 for the same role at Richmond. While with the Spiders, Rocco won two Colonial Athletic Conference championships in 2012 and 2015. Rocco won a third CAA title after leaving Richmond for Delaware. Rocco was fired after a 5-6 season this winter.