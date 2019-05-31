Penn State basketball reacts to Lamar Stevens return

Penn State basketball had plenty of positives vibes Friday.

Head basketball coach Pat Chambers hosted its annual Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Tournament at the Penn State golf courses Friday.

It was a chance to raise money for cancer research.

It was also just two days after the Big Ten’s returning leading scorer decided to return to Penn State for his senior season and put his NBA dreams on hold.

Watch the video above to hear Penn State basketball gives its reaction to Lamar Stevens’ return to school.