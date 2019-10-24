Penn State Cheerleader tells his story about going from the battlefield to the football field

Imagine going from the battlefield to a football field. A Penn State Cheerleader came to Happy Valley to find a new identity. When he did, he traded in a 50 caliber for a megaphone.

“November of 2007, I was in Norfolk Virginia on the USS San Antonio. They came on the ship and they said ‘hey raise your hand if you want to go to Iraq or Afghanistan.’ Three or four of us raised our hands and I actually got selected,” said Trey Deputy.

Trey Deputy was 21-years-old when he went overseas.

“My 21st birthday meal was a black coffee and a cup of noodles. I was in Fort Brag, North Carolina, training to go to Afghanistan as a gunner. As a gunner up top, you’re the the protector of the convoy, you’re the first line of defense. You can see the furthest, the clearest, you can hear, you can smell, you’re just looking out for threats,” said Trey.

Trey recalls threats that will stick with him the rest of his life.

“I’d say the most frightening time would be the first time I actually looked into a Taliban guys eyes, we locked eyes. He was a prisoner, he was detained, but for the first time seeing that shear hatred, that’s what stuck with me the most. It was a wake up call. I was like ‘wow I could die over here,’” said Trey.

His father was in the Marine Corps, but for Trey, the motivation to join the military came from 9/11.

“I was a freshman in high school when 9/11 happened and I just knew going into war was what I wanted to do,” said Trey.

Trey was deployed to Afghanistan a second time in 2010. Trey is now a sophomore at Penn State. He says cheerleading has helped him find his identity outside the military.

“I wanted to do something that was completely unrelated to the military or veteran related. Just to meet new people and just be known as Trey, ya know; not the navy guy Trey.” said Trey.

However, even Navy guy Trey says serving his country for 11 years “was the greatest decision I’ve ever made, and if I had 100 lives I would do it 100 times over again.”

Now, Trey Deputy gets to enjoy the sights and sounds of Happy Valley.