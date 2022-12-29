ANAHEIM, Calif. (WHTM) — When the Rose Bowl chose Penn State to play in the 2023, thousands of Nittany Lions fans booked their plane tickets.

As Penn State kicks off Rose Bowl week at Disneyland, the amusement park was littered with Blue & White fans.

One Penn State student, Paige Reisinger, from Hershey says travelling to California was the perfect way to support the team as they face Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. EST in Pasadena, California.