Penn State guard transferring to Iowa State

He spent his freshman year at Penn State and now he announced he will join the Iowa State Cyclones.

Penn State guard Rasir Bolton is heading to Ames, Iowa, he announced on his Twitter account.

Bolton is entering is sophomore season. He played a key role as a true freshman.

He finished second in scoring in his only season as a Nittany Lion – averaging 11.6 points per game. Bolton totaled 20 steals and 83 turnovers as a freshman as well.

Bolton has decided to leave Penn State after entering the transfer portal. Now Penn State will wait on leading scorer and All-Big Ten selection Lamar Stevens. Stevens has until Wednesday to choose to come back to school or keep his name in the NBA Draft.