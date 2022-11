MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (WTAJ) — For the second weekend in a row, Penn State Men’s Hockey has taken down the No. 1 ranked team in the country. The Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota 4-2 on the road to improve to 10-1 on the season.

Connor MacEachern paced Penn State with two goals and an assist while Liam Souliere stopped 24 of 26 shots.