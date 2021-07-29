Penn State lands four-star DL Dani Dennis-Sutton

Beaver Stadium located on the campus of Penn State University

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Nittany Lions’ robust 2022 recruiting class continues to grow, as Penn State landed four-star DL Dani Dennis-Sutton from Owling Mills, MD.

Dennis-Sutton, a 6-foot-5, 250 pound prospect from McDonogh School is the 12th four-star recruit in James Franklin’s 2022 recruiting class.

247Sports.com ranked Dennis-Sutton 50th overall, 9th defensive lineman, and number 1 player in Maryland.

Dennis-Sutton is the 23rd Nittany Lion in the 2022 class.

Penn State is ranked second in the country in the 2022 Football Team Rankings by 247Sports.com, sitting just behind Ohio State, and head of Notre Dame.