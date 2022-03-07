Penn State closed out the regular season losing their final three games to close out an up down first season under Micah Shrewsberry. The Big Ten tournament kicks off Wednesday and it’s a fresh start for Penn State as they take on Minnesota.

The disappointing end to their season dropped Penn State to 11th in the Big Ten, costing the Nittany Lions a bye and setting up a third meeting between them and Minnesota.

It was a tale of two games when both teams met in the regular season. The Gophers took a 76-70 decision on their home court in February, but five days later at the Bryce Jordan Center the Nittany Lions had their best defensive performance of the season, holding Minnesota to 32 percent shooting in a 67-46 win. The Golden Gophers ranked next to last in the Big Ten in scoring, but Micah Shrewsberry is still guarded against an offense that he see’s as dynamic.

“Jamison Battle and Payton Willis can both go and score 30 points at any moment on any night,” said Shrewsberry. “They’re both confident, they have freedom, they have the ball in their hands a lot so they just pose a challenge and any time someone that has that fire power offensively it poses a challenge.”

Tipoff in the first round between Penn State and Minnesota will be Wednesday at 8:30 in Indianapolis.