STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State has offered its men’s basketball head coach job to Mike Rhoades, abc27 has confirmed. The current VCU head coach won a Division III National Championship with Lebanon Valley College in 1994.

Penn State has been looking for a new head coach for the men’s basketball program after Micah Shrewsberry took the position at Notre Dame.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rhoades had not yet accepted the position, and was still working on logistics with Penn State. The PSU Board of Trustees Subcommittee on Compensation has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Announcements on coaching hires have typically followed those subcommittee meetings.

Rhoades, 50, grew up in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania and is the son of the late-state senator Jim Rhoades. The Pa.-native spent the past six seasons with VCU, making the NCAA tournament three times. This season, VCU (27-8) won the Atlantic 10 regular season and conference tournament titles. Earning at No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, VCU made a first round exit after a loss to Saint Mary’s.

Penn State reportedly offered over $3 million per year, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. This has not been confirmed by abc27.