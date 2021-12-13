Penn State QB Ta’Quan Roberson enters transfer portal

Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson (2) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State quarterback, Ta’Quan Roberson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news comes after Sean Clifford announced he will return to the Nittany Lions for one final season next year.

Roberson spent the majority of the season as the backup to Clifford and received the most playing time against the Iowa Hawkeyes after Clifford was injured.

On the season Roberson played in three games, completing 39% of his passes for 85 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Next season Penn State’s quarterback room will feature Clifford, Christian Veilleux, Beau Pribula, and five star recruit Drew Allar.