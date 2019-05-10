Penn State softball falls in first round of Big Ten Tournament

Penn State softball needed to win the Big Ten Tournament to extend the season.
Instead, the No. 10 seeded Nittany Lions took a 4-2 loss to No. 7 seed Indiana in the first round to end the season.
Penn State started strong with a Destiny Weber two-run home run in the top of the first inning. Indiana would take the lead in the third inning and the Nittany Lions could not score for the rest of the game.
Penn State finished the year at 24-32 overall and 7-16 in Big Ten play.
Bailey Parshall takes the loss in the circle for the Nittany Lions. She finished with a 11-17 record as a freshman pitcher this season.
