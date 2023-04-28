KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHTM) — Penn State tight end Brenton Strange was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was selected with the 61st overall pick.

Hailing from Parkersburg, West Virginia, Strange spent four seasons at Penn State, turning in his best season in 2022 as a redshirt junior.

Strange finished his final season with the Nittany Lions with 30 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns. His best game in blue and white came on September 24 at home against Central Michigan, when Strange caught five passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Strange was named to the Mackey Award watch list to start the season and finished All-Big Ten third team by coaches and an honorable mention by the media.

In his Penn State career, Strange tallied 70 catches for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns in 37 games. The redshirt junior only appeared in two games as a freshman before sitting out the rest of the season, then appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman before playing all 13 games in 2021 and 2022.

At Penn State’s Pro Day, Strange was measured at 6’4″ and 249 pounds. He hit 23 reps on the bench press, had a 36″ vertical jump, a 10’4″ broad jump, ran the 40 yard dash in 4.7 seconds, the pro shuttle in 4.46 seconds, and 3-cone drill in 7.25 seconds.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.